‘Poverty level will be down to 1 out of 10 Filipinos by end of Marcos term’ – DOF Sec-designate Diokno

Incoming Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has said that the country’s poverty level will be down to 1 out of 10 Filipinos by the end of the term of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr in 2028.

“Ako’y naniniwala na by that time, poverty in the Philippines will be just 1 out of 10 [Filipinos] or even lower,” Diokno said in an interview over OneNews PH’s The Chiefs on Thursday night.

“(I believe that by that time, poverty in the Philippines will be just 1 out of 10 Filipinos or even lower.)”

He added they are aiming that country’s debt-to-GDP ratio reaches 3% by the end of Marcos Jr.’s term.

“So ganun ang plano namin then we will accomplish our plan which originally adapted na we will achieve the upper-middle-income country ang Pilipinas by maybe in a year or two and another target that was disrupted because of the pandemic, that we will get A rating,” he said, pointing out that the country is currently at B to B+ rating,” he said.

Diokno has said he does not favor raising taxes.