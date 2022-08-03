Nearly 300 deported OFWs from Kuwait now home

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) repatriated 289 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait on board a chartered flight on Tuesday night.

Most them were “longtime runaway workers” and absconders who had been apprehended by Kuwaiti authorities as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal residents.

According to the DMW, 245 of these OFWs were deportees from the Kuwaiti Deportation Center.

Meanwhile, included in the chartered flight were three pregnant women, three medical cases, five mothers and their children.

The repatriates will be given assistance, psycho-social counselling, stress debriefing, and medical referrals.

They will also be provided temporary shelter and accommodation while they await their trips to their respective provinces.