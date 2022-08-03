Metro Manila COVID-19 growth rate down to 14%

OCTA Research Group sees a decline in the growth and reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the recent days.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said that the Covid-19 growth rate in Metro Manila went down to 14 percent on August 2, from 21 percent on July 26.

RELATED STORY: Philippines still ‘low risk’ for COVID-19, says DoH

David also pointed the slowing down of average daily cases in the capital region from 1,209 cases down to 1,057 cases.

The reproduction number also slightly decreased from 1.33 to 1.24.

“There is again hope that cases will peak soon,” David said.

READ ON: EU now recognizes COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Philippines

The healthcare utilization rate in Metro Manila also remained low despite reported uptick in nee cases due to the Omicron subvariant.

The group says Metro Manila remains under moderate risk when it comes to COVID-19.