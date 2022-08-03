Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Metro Manila COVID-19 growth rate down to 14%

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

OCTA Research Group sees a decline in the growth and reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the recent days.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said that the Covid-19 growth rate in Metro Manila went down to 14 percent on August 2, from 21 percent on July 26.

RELATED STORY: Philippines still ‘low risk’ for COVID-19, says DoH

David also pointed the slowing down of average daily cases in the capital region from 1,209 cases down to 1,057 cases.

The reproduction number also slightly decreased from 1.33 to 1.24.

“There is again hope that cases will peak soon,” David said.

READ ON: EU now recognizes COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Philippines

The healthcare utilization rate in Metro Manila also remained low despite reported uptick in nee cases due to the Omicron subvariant.

The group says Metro Manila remains under moderate risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 1 4

Husband seeks AED 50,000 from wife in UAE after being acquitted of stealing her cars

6 mins ago
WHATSAPP

Man faces AED 13,000 fine in Dubai for swearing on WhatsApp

34 mins ago
FRAUD

Three face seven years in jail, AED 8,000 fine for phone fraud in Ajman

41 mins ago
Fidel Ramos 2

State Funeral for Ex-President Fidel Ramos set on Aug. 9

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button