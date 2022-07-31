Latest NewsNewsTFT News

EU now recognizes COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Filipinos can now confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status traveling to member states of the European Union (EU), the EU Delegation in Manila announced Saturday.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificates can be confirmed through the country’s ‘VaxCertPH’ after the EU welcomed the Philippines to its digital COVID certificate system.

“The Philippines is now connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC). This means that, as a result of the equivalence decision, the EU recognizes the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination certificates and, at the same time, the Philippines accepts to recognize EUDCC certificates according to its own legal order,” it said in a statement.

“Following discussions between the European Union and the Philippines, the European Commission adopted an Implementing Decision giving technical recognition to the Philippines’ VaxCertPH as equivalent to the EUDCC,” it added.

RELATED STORY: PH begins pilot run of COVID-19 digital vaccine certificate issuance for OFWs

This will become effective July 29, 2022, and those holding the country’s vaccination certificate can use it the same way as the EUDCC.

“The European Union regards this as an important milestone in ensuring expedite and safe travel and people’s mobility,” said European Union Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Ana Isabel Sánchez Ruiz.

“We are grateful to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Health, and Bureau of Quarantine for their work through the process, and to the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Tourism for their support,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

flight ticket iStock 953762340

FAQs: Magagamit ko ba ang online contract verification sakaling nauna ang flight ko kumpara sa release ng dokumento ko sa Dubai?

6 hours ago
Online verif main POLO Dubai

POLO Dubai to begin expanded online contract verification from August 1: Here’s all we know

6 hours ago
Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection assess the damage done in the aftermath of the Magnitude 7 Luzon quake that occurred last July 27. Photo from Facebook: DILG Philippines

Over 82,000 families affected by Luzon quake – NDRRMC

8 hours ago
Zia Quizon proof of wife

‘Proof of wife’: Singer Zia Quizon shares wedding ring photos

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button