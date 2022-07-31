EU now recognizes COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Philippines

Filipinos can now confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status traveling to member states of the European Union (EU), the EU Delegation in Manila announced Saturday.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificates can be confirmed through the country’s ‘VaxCertPH’ after the EU welcomed the Philippines to its digital COVID certificate system.

“The Philippines is now connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC). This means that, as a result of the equivalence decision, the EU recognizes the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination certificates and, at the same time, the Philippines accepts to recognize EUDCC certificates according to its own legal order,” it said in a statement.

“Following discussions between the European Union and the Philippines, the European Commission adopted an Implementing Decision giving technical recognition to the Philippines’ VaxCertPH as equivalent to the EUDCC,” it added.

This will become effective July 29, 2022, and those holding the country’s vaccination certificate can use it the same way as the EUDCC.

“The European Union regards this as an important milestone in ensuring expedite and safe travel and people’s mobility,” said European Union Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Ana Isabel Sánchez Ruiz.

“We are grateful to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Health, and Bureau of Quarantine for their work through the process, and to the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Tourism for their support,” she added.