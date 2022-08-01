Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘We will meet soon’: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises delivery driver for kind-hearted act

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to social media to praise and find the driver who took the hollow blocks out of one of Dubai’s busy roads.

On his Twitter page, Sheikh Hamdan said that the man was kind-hearted and selfless enough to remove the concrete blocks, and hoped to find the expat.

“An act of goodness in #Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?,” said His Highness.

Not even 30 minutes later, Sheikh Hamdan managed to track and praise the Talabat driver through his social media page.

“The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!,”

Watch the video here:

