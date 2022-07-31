Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine for creation, management of human trafficking website

The UAE has warned of an AED 1 million fine for the creation and management of human trafficking website.

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) informed in a post on its social media accounts about the penalty as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Under Article 32 of the Federal Decree-Law of 2021 for Combating E-Crimes and Rumours, anyone creates, manages, or oversees a website or publishes information on an information network or a means of information technology for the purpose of a human trafficking or the trade of human organs or the illegitimate dealing therein, shall be sentenced to imprisonment as well as fine.

There has to be an “imprisonment and/or fine of a monetary penalty of not less than AED 500,000 and not more than AED 1 million.”

The post was part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture and aimed to increase the awareness about the latest legislation in the country.

