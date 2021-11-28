UAE highlights need to reinforce efforts to combat human trafficking

The UAE has stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to combat human trafficking during the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on the appraisal of the Global Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons.

The UAE praised the plan as “an important tool for unifying global efforts” and emphasised its commitment to action on the issue.

In its statement, the UAE noted three critical areas part of its national strategy to combat human trafficking. The areas are prevention and capacity building nationally and regionally, victim-centred legal and social protection, and promoting and committing to international cooperation.

The UAE highlighted its National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, which was established in 2007 and has created a variety of initiatives and programmes on the issue and noted its launch of awareness programmes and campaigns to inform individuals about the dangers of human trafficking, ways to stay safe, and methods to report human trafficking.

The UAE intensified its efforts to develop preventive plans and measures to protect victims of trafficking, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement highlighted the UAE’s ‘Specialist Programme to Combat Trafficking in Persons,’ the first of its kind in the region, which helps subject matter experts, including law enforcement officers, acquire the research and investigative skills to detect and prevent these crimes locally and regionally.

In the region, the UAE was one of the first countries to pass legislation criminalising human trafficking. The UAE also continues to review and update its laws to serve and support the interests of victims of human trafficking at all stages, mainly by providing them comprehensive healthcare and support for their psychological well-being.

The UAE has founded several institutions that provide care and accommodation for victims, including the Abu Dhabi Centre for Shelter and Humanitarian Care. The UAE has also established care centres and a fund to support victims of trafficking. The country has signed memoranda of understanding with countries to enhance cooperation and combat trafficking and protect victims.

The country also highlighted the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue,” which has organised consultations between relevant Asian countries.

In conclusion, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating human trafficking through multilateral cooperation, working closely with UN Human Rights Council members during the UAE’s tenure on the Council starting January 2022. The UAE also reaffirmed its support to the “Group of Friends Against Human Trafficking” of which the UAE is an active member.