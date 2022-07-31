Filipino tests positive for monkeypox in Singapore – DFA

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has revealed that a Filipino in Singapore has tested positive for monkeypox.

“There is one reported case of a Filipino male in Singapore who has been infected with monkeypox. (The Philippine Embassy in) Singapore is monitoring the case,” DFA spokesperson, Ma. Teresita Daza, said.

RELATED STORY: PH confirms first case of Monkeypox

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the patient is a 31-year-old man and he developed a fever on July 21 and subsequently had rashes on his face and perianal region which further spread to other parts of his body.

The MOH said he sought medical care at Singapore General Hospital on July 24 and was admitted on the same day. The patients’ condition is now reported to be stable.

The case was different from the first case reported in the Philippines with Department of Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho stating in a public briefing in Malacanang on Friday that the first case of monkeypox in the country was of “ a 31-year-old Filipino who returned from an overseas trip on July 19 and who tested positive in a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test July 28.”

READ ON: Philippines seeks monkeypox vaccines from US

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) monkeypox is caused by monkeypox virus and is transmitted to humans through “close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.”

“It can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.”