Philippines seeks monkeypox vaccines from US

After the first monkeypox case was confirmed in the Philippines on Friday, The country’s Department of Health (DOH) is trying to obtain vaccines and medicines against the viral disease from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho has said that the Philippine DOH was planning to get a compassionate special permit (CSP) for monkeypox vaccines and medicines.

She said that the DOH was in “constant communication” with its counterparts and USAID to secure jabs and medicines for monkeypox. “However, the vaccines will only be for a select population group that is most at risk in contracting the disease,” Ho added.

Ho also highlighted that the 31-year-old Filipino who returned from abroad early on July 19 had already recovered but was still isolating at home.

She said 10 people identified as close contacts, including three from the patient’s household, had been ordered to quarantine.

