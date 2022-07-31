External roads connecting Sharjah with Eastern Region cities fully reopen after heavy rains

External roads connecting Sharjah with cities of Eastern Region were fully reopened for traffic after heavy rains.

Colonel Dr Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, confirmed that the roads including Sharjah-Kalba Road, Sharjah-Khorfakkan Road, in addition to the internal streets in Khorfakkan have been fully reopened for traffic movement.

The traffic flow has returned to normal in the Shais and Al Nahwa areas while many internal streets have been reopened in Kalba city.

Efforts are ongoing to open the remaining streets to traffic as soon as possible in the city with specialised teams removing all the obstacles left by the rain recently in the area during the past week.

Al Hamoudi praised the cooperation of community members who assisted work teams to overcome the crisis.