Intercity bus service resumes on Sharjah-Fujairah route

Staff Report8 hours ago

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the resumption of intercity bus services between Sharjah and Fujairah.

The services to the Fujairah City Centre point were restarted after remaining suspended since July 28. However, the buses to Kalba and Khorfakkan remain suspended until further notice.

RELATED STORY: 7 expats dead, 870 rescued after several days of floods in UAE

The roads leading to these areas are also closed due to water logging and fluctuating weather conditions.

On account of unstable weather conditions and the consequent emergency work on Khorfakkan Road near Dafta motorists have been asked to remain careful and use the road only if necessary.

