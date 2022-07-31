Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-President Fidel V. Ramos dies at 94

Former President Fidel V. Ramos has died due to COVID-19 complications according to various news reports. Ramos was 94 years old.

Ramos was the country’s 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

His government was known to have pioneered the ‘Philippine 2000’ agenda and credited for the return of investors in the country.

It was during Ramos’ time when the Philippines was recognized as a budding “tiger economy.”

Ramos was a known figure during the 1986 EDSA People Power. He served as the chief of the Philippine Constabulary and then Vice Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the time of President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement on the reported death or the former president.

 

