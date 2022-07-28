Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Talabat rider draws praise for removing concrete blocks from UAE road

A Talabat rider has drawn praise in UAE after his video removing a concrete block from a busy street went viral.

Talabat, the Middle East division of the German company Delivery Hero, hailed the work of Pakistani national Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem.

While waiting at the busy traffic intersection in Al Quoz he finds two heavy concrete blocks on the road and loses no time in removing them to a safe place.

Out to deliver an order that day, he recalled that a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car and parking his bike the rider rushed to the spot and removed the blocks.

Netizens have hailed him while Talabat called the incident “heartwarming” and thanked the person who took the rider’s video.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director, Talabat UAE said that the “safety of our roads is everyone’s responsibility, and we are proud of what Abdul Ghafoor has done by removing the concrete blocks off the streets to ensure the safety of other motorists and bike riders.”

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

