DILG: 4 dead after magnitude 7 quake

The Department of Interior and Local Government said that least four people have been confirmed dead following the strong magnitude 7 earthquake in Abra Province on Wednesday.

DILG Chief Benhur Abalos said that 2 were killed in Benguet, one in Abra, and another one in Mountain Province.

Some 218 towns in 15 provinces have been affected by the quake.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal earlier said that one of the victims was a construction worker hit by falling debris.

The victim allegedly tried to escape his work area but he was hit by a rock.

“But this is still subject to verification,” Timbal said.

Phivolcs initially pegged the earthquake at magnitude 7.3 but later on downgraded it to 7 after more information came in.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake struck at 8:43 am on Wednesday, at a depth of 25 kilometers. The quake was of tectonic origin and considered to be a major quake.

The agency warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

“I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after that strong earthquake. We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage to the province,” Abra Representative Ching Bernos said in a statement.

“My office is also actively coordinating with proper authorities on what can be done to assist families and communities that were severely affected by this earthquake,” the lawmaker said.