No plans to declare state of national emergency amid magnitude 7 quake – Marcos

President Bongbong Marcos will not be declaring a state of national emergency following the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra Province on Wednesday morning.

Marcos said in a media briefing that so far only regions 1 and 2 have been heavily affected by the quake.

Marcos added that a state of national emergency may only be declared if three regions are involved.

The president says this would highly depend on the information he will obtain from the ground.

“Marami pang information ang hindi nakakarating sa atin, baka mangyari ‘yun; I hope not kasi sana limited na nga dito sa Abra hanggang sa Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union,” he said.

