Vape Bill lapses into law in PH

The controversial Vape Bill has lapsed into law in the Philippines during the term of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr with the “Vape Bill” seeking regulation of vaporized nicotine (vape) and non-nicotine products as well as novel tobacco products.

The Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act ratified by Congress in January lapsed into law on July 25, and in a letter, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez informed the Senate and the House of Representatives that the hotly debated legislation lapsed into law.

The vape regulation bill submitted by Congress to the Palace for the President’s signature lowered the age of individuals allowed to buy and use e-cigarettes and vapes from 21 to 18. The bill intends to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, and communication of vaporized nicotine or vape and non-nicotine products, including novel tobacco products.

The Senate and House of Representatives approved the Vape Bill in January while the Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Education, and dozens of medical associations have strongly rallied against its passage because they believe it puts the youth at risk to the harmful effects of vapes and e-cigarettes.

