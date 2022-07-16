Latest NewsNewsTFT News

MoFAIC’s new online document attestation service to start in UAE from Monday, July 18

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) is set to digitize another service – this time for documents attestation in the country.

Effective from Monday July 18, the service for attesting documents in the UAE will be available through its website or mobile app, as per reports from MoFAIC.

These include documents such as birth, death, education, or good conduct as well as other certificates that UAE residents need to have attested by the UAE government.

People can arrange for their document to be picked up from their home or workplace. After submission, the application will be sent for review and if it meets all the conditions, the verified document will be sent back to the resident who filed it.

This new facility is anticipated to ease attestation of documents for services like an educational course, getting a visa or starting a new job.

Getting documents attested can take up to three days, or as little as four hours if customers opt for the express service. The resident needs register their details on the MoFAIC website or app to add all details and then arrange for the document to be collected from a convenient location, “whether that be your home or office.”

Faisal Eisa Lutfi, assistant undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, said the ministry has established an advanced digital infrastructure to provide its customers with a range of electronic and smart services.

The ministry’s happiness service centres will close.

