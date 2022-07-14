Eid celebration for family from Dubai turns tragic after father, 6-year-old son drown in Oman

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two people out of three members of an Indian family who went missing at Al-Mughsail beach in Salalah after it was earlier reported that a 42-year-old Indian expat and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing.

The family from Jat village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district used to live in Dubai and had gone to Oman to celebrate Eid and the vacation turned tragic after Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6) went missing in the Gulf of Oman, the northwest arm of the Arabian Sea.

RELATED STORY: Kid drowns in RAK swimming pool

Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai and the bodies of Shashikant and his son, Shreyas, have been recovered and as per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water, and their father drowned while trying to save them.

The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that a search is ongoing for the missing child.