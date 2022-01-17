Kid drowns in RAK swimming pool

A two-year-old Emirati boy has drowned in a swimming pool at Ras Al Khaimah.

The boy was with his mother and sister at the time of the accident and became the second child victim of a pool drowning incident within 30 days.

The accident occurred at 11:45pm on Saturday and the young victim (MSB) was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital around midnight, where he died few minutes later after arrival.

Salem Muhammad, the victim’s paternal grandfather, said that at the time of the accident the little boy was with his mother and his older sister (4-year-old), explaining that the pool in which the child drowned was for adults.

Sources said that the hotel placed two signs daily around the swimming pool after closing it — the first sign indicated extension of swimming hours from 9am to 8pm while the second one was a disclaimer warning that there is no lifeguard on duty and that patrons can swim at their own responsibility.

In December, a four-year-old Emirati child along with an Ethiopian maid drowned in a swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah.