Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW assures aid to OFWs hit by Macau’s business suspension policy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the weeklong suspension of non-essential business activities in Macau.

The DMW would provide food packs and medicines throughout the disruption of the operations from July 11-18, said DMW Secretary Susan Ople in a statement.
“We are closely monitoring the situation because of the ‘No Pay Leave’ policy that the Macau government has declared for the entire week. Our consul general will be using diplomatic channels to bring our concern over this labor policy to the relevant authorities in Macau,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Ople: DMW is home for all OFWs

“Based on the assessment of Labor Attaché Atty. Ma. Nena German, the probability of mass retrenchment of workers during the weeklong suspension of non-essential business activities will not take place. This is purely a health-related and temporary measure meant to disrupt the spread of the coronavirus,” Ople added.

Earlier, Ople and the Philippine Foreign Affairs Acting Migrant Workers’ Undersecretary Eddie de Vega had met via teleconference with Philippine Consulate officials, led by Consul-General Porfirio Mayo Jr., and leaders of Filipino communities in Macau to plan out assistance to affected OFWs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lj moreno pregnant

LOOK: LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag expecting fourth child

1 hour ago
iStock 899711132

Biker dies after jumping red signal in UAQ

1 hour ago
Sharjah police reckless driving nov 2

Man sentenced to AED 600,000 fine due to reckless driving in Al Ain

1 hour ago
Boracay 2

Boracay included in TIME’s 50 World’s Greatest Places in 2022

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button