Ople: DMW is home for all OFWs

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople vowed that the newly created Department of Migrant Workers will be the home for all overseas Filipino workers.

Ople also assured to simplify processes and enhance services for Filipino workers abroad.

“The DMW is every OFW’s home in the government and we will ensure that everyone is empowered and protected. Ipaparamdam natin na may kakampi sila, na mayroong makikinig sa kanila, kaya nga ang unang kautusan ko ay bawal ang masungit sa ating mga OFWs dahil hindi biro ang pinagdaraanan nila,” Ople said.

She said it’s about time to lessen the burden of OFWs in terms of transacting with the government.

Ople also wants to look into the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration’s, rules and regulations including its system on contract verification and issuance of OECs.

She also created a One Repatriation Command Center, or ORCC, a “one key hotline” which will provide immediate action and assistance for all the repatriation and welfare concerns of distressed OFWs.

“There will be no disruption in public service. For now, I am providing overall guidance. And policy wise, alam naman ng iba’t-ibang agencies at units ng DMW yung mga ginagawa nila. Ang kailangan lang talaga ay ‘yung mindset, orientation at konting retooling at capacity building for the enhancement of services to the OFWs and their families,” Ople added.