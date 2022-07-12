Six dead as wall collapses in Tagaytay – Police

The Philippine National Police report that at least six people were killed after a wall collapses at a construction site in Tagaytay City on Tuesday morning.

Tagaytay City Police chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Rañon told GMA News that the there were eight victims with one still missing from the incident.

“Walo kasi lahat ng biktima natin. Tatlo ang na-retrieve na — dalawa doon ay stable pa ang condition, isa ang dead on arrival sa ospital,” he said.

“Sa lima pong natirang ito ay nakita na po namin ang apat na katawan. May isa pang hindi naa-account as of now,” he added.

Retrieval operations are ongoing for the victims of the incident.

The wall collapsed on Monday at 6:20PM according to the local police.

Initial report showed that the victims were resting at the barracks of 3-13 Construction when the concrete fence and cement hollow blocks collapsed due to heavy rains.