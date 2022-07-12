Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Six dead as wall collapses in Tagaytay – Police

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine National Police report that at least six people were killed after a wall collapses at a construction site in Tagaytay City on Tuesday morning.

Tagaytay City Police chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Rañon told GMA News that the there were eight victims with one still missing from the incident.

“Walo kasi lahat ng biktima natin. Tatlo ang na-retrieve na — dalawa doon ay stable pa ang condition, isa ang dead on arrival sa ospital,” he said.

“Sa lima pong natirang ito ay nakita na po namin ang apat na katawan. May isa pang hindi naa-account as of now,” he added.

Retrieval operations are ongoing for the victims of the incident.

The wall collapsed on Monday at 6:20PM according to the local police.

Initial report showed that the victims were resting at the barracks of 3-13 Construction when the concrete fence and cement hollow blocks collapsed due to heavy rains.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah Command Centre

No death, over 22,000 emergency calls received by Sharjah Police on Eid Al Adha

31 seconds ago
2 jebel jais ras al khaimah

Over 30,000 UAE residents visit Jebel Jais during Eid Al Adha holidays

5 mins ago
iStock 1048818328

Abu Dhabi orders AED 30,000 fine to man for sending insulting WhatsApp messages

10 mins ago
Ella Cruz Imee Marcos

Ella Cruz defends ‘History is like tsismis’ remark

15 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button