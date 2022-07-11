Over 2,000 Hong Kong OFWs get $200 COVID ‘after care’ aid

More than 2,000 overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong who tested positive for COVID-19 have received an “after care” financial aid worth $200 (around P11,166), the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has revealed.

The DMW reportedly received separate reports from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Hong Kong (POLO-HK) that 2,302 OFWs have already received their COVID financial assistance benefit.

RELATED STORY: PH mulls to blacklist Hong Kong employers who illegally fired OFWs

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said another batch of 2,192 Hong Kong OFWs will each get their $200 aid in the coming days.

On Saturday, the DMW said Hong Kong-based OFWs who are OWWA members may apply for special cash assistance if they were infected with COVID-19. “Requests for assistance are evaluated in accordance with the OWWAs guidelines,” the DMW said.

READ ON: DOLE: Abandoned OFWs in Hong Kong receive assistance

The DMW said the government will also provide OFWs food packs, hygiene kits, and temporary shelter should the migrant workers need it.

OFWs in other countries may also seek assistance, such as the “Covid After Care Financial Assistance,” from the government through the POLO office or the embassy in their host country.