DOLE: Abandoned OFWs in Hong Kong receive assistance

The Philippine Labor Office in Hong Kong reported that the abandoned overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong after contracting COVID-19 have already received assistance from the government.

In a statement, the Labor Department said that POLO representatives have coordinated with the Hong Kong Center for Health Protection, as well as with non-government organizations for the hospital admission and quarantine of the affected OFWs.

Labour officials also visited quarantine facilities and gave food packs, medicines and power banks to the OFWs.

Around 60 OFWs contracted the virus as Hong Kong deals with the 5th wave of infections.

OFWs also received cash assistance amounting to $200 for qualified workers.

POLO is also assisting OFWs to transport them to quarantine or isolation facilities.