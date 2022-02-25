PH mulls to blacklist Hong Kong employers who illegally fired OFWs

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said it will blacklist Hong Kong employers for illegal sacking COVID-19 positive Filipinos.

Consul General Raly Tejada said, “That’s the first step that we will take if (they are) proven to be guilty of illegally terminating their employees, that’s the first step, but more than that they’re liable for violating the employment ordinance of Hong Kong for sure.”

The Consulate General vowed to coordinate with the labor department of Hong Kong for possible lawsuit against the employers.

Earlier, several Filipino employees who contracted COVID-19 sought assistance after they were fired by their employers leaving them unable to get admitted to hospitals.

Tejada said the situation was generally “chaotic” last week and that some Filipinos indeed ended up having no place to stay.

“Majority ‘yong sa sinabi kong 10, nakabalik naman at nakausap natin ‘yong mga employers,” he said.