JV Ejercito prefers 4 year term with one re-election for Pres, VP and elected posts

Senator JV Ejercito prefers a four year term for president, vice president and other elected officials with one re-election amid a push to change the term limits under the 1987 Constitution.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Ejercito said the proposed term extensions should be studied further but highlighted that based on his experience as local chief executive, a three year term is short to implement programs.

“Perhaps we can consider going to the four-year term just like before because I think the 5 years that are being proposed might be too long. Four-year term with reelection for national officials, particularly the president and vice president just like our old constitution and probably four-year term also for our local officials so that we can be more productive,” Ejercito said.

Ejercito said a re-election provision would allow constituents to asssess the performance of an elected official.

Meantime, the returning senator said that Congress should prioritize the economic provisions of the Constitution rather than the term extension for officials.

“I am more particular in the economic provision so we can be more competitive again. Because when it was written, there is no such thing as globalization, world wide web, or the internet. The world has become smaller. So we have to adapt to the situation. I am more particular in the economic provisions so that we can be more competitive,” Ejercito said.

He is also not keen on proposing a bill amending the constitution.

“I have more other matters that I would like to pursue, especially the Universal Health Care Law, comprehensive master plan. So I have these as priorities. But again for constitutional amendments I would like to be more focused on the economic provisions rather than the political provisions,” he said.