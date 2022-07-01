Lawmaker wants to change constitution, wants term extension for president, elected officials

A lawmaker at the House of Representative has filed a bill seeking to extend the term of a president by allowing reelection for another five-year term.

Pampanga Representative Aurelio Gonzales Jr. filed the bill a day after President Bongbong Marcos took office.

A president can only run for one term for six years under the 1987 Constitution.

“The clear majority mandate from the Filipino people for President Marcos and Vice President Duterte would be the green light from our citizenry to proceed with discussion of charter change,” Gonzales stated in his proposed bill.

Gonzales also proposed that the vice president should also come from the same political party of the president.

It also seeks to change the term limits for senator, House of Representatives and lo al officials.