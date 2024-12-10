‘We are not at war’: Marcos says no need to deploy Navy warships in West PH Sea

President Bongbong Marcos has dismissed calls to deploy Navy warships to the West Philippine Sea amid growing tensions with China.

The President’s remarks come after Philippine government vessels conducting support patrols for fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal, encountered “aggressive actions” from Chinese ships last week. The incident reportedly involved two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels — marking the first time Chinese Navy ships actively participated in blocking and shadowing Philippine maritime operations.

“We are not at war. We don’t need Navy warships. All we are doing is resupplying our fishermen, protecting our territorial rights,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Bulacan.

The President explained that deploying warships would only exacerbate the situation.

“It will be provocative and will be seen as an escalation. We don’t do that. The Philippines does not escalate tensions. Quite the opposite, the Philippines always tries to bring down the level of tension,” he added.

Marcos gave assurances that the government would continue its lawful maritime missions in the West Philippine Sea.

“We will never be part of an escalation in the situation in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

In response to China’s latest actions, the Philippine government filed a diplomatic protest last week, describing Beijing’s moves as a fresh act of aggression.

China, however, defended its operations at Scarborough Shoal, asserting they were “necessary” to prevent what it perceives as intrusions into Chinese territory.

“The measures are justified, lawful, professional and restrained. China calls on the Philippines to stop those infringement activities and provocations at once and not to challenge China’s firm resolve to defend our lawful rights and interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said during a press briefing.

As of December 5, the Philippines has filed 60 diplomatic protests this year, raising the total to 193 since the start of the Marcos administration.