KNOW THE LAW: AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in Abu Dhabi

Authorities have warned of AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in the UAE.

Fine will be imposed on motorists for parking cars in the bus lay-by areas in the country.

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre said on Instagram, “Parking in bus lay-by is prohibited as it endangers the safety of road users. Violating this rule will result in a Dhs2,000 fine ticket.”

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW, AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for motorists ignoring school bus stop signs in Dubai

Motorists have been asked to respect the law and avoid congestion in the roads and came as motorists would often block the bus lane and bus lay-by leading to traffic jams.

Earlier the Dubai’s RTA urged motorists to stay clear of the new lanes which are dedicated lanes for buses, taxis, police, civil defence and ambulances. “Starting 1st of July, accessing these lanes will get you a fine of Dhs600. Simply keep to your own lanes and reach your destination on time,” it had said.