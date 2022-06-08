Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Authorities have warned of AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in the UAE.

Fine will be imposed on motorists for parking cars in the bus lay-by areas in the country.

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre said on Instagram, “Parking in bus lay-by is prohibited as it endangers the safety of road users. Violating this rule will result in a Dhs2,000 fine ticket.”

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW, AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for motorists ignoring school bus stop signs in Dubai

Motorists have been asked to respect the law and avoid congestion in the roads and came as motorists would often block the bus lane and bus lay-by leading to traffic jams.

Earlier the Dubai’s RTA urged motorists to stay clear of the new lanes which are dedicated lanes for buses, taxis, police, civil defence and ambulances. “Starting 1st of July, accessing these lanes will get you a fine of Dhs600. Simply keep to your own lanes and reach your destination on time,” it had said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 645032148

Woman murders husband, cooks body parts in oven

4 hours ago
bakuna vaccine philippines photo from PNA

NTF aims 70M Filipinos to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before end of Duterte’s term

4 hours ago
Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International Airport Train

Dubai ranks as 7th safest family-friendly vacation spot in the world

4 hours ago
Filipino nurses covid 19

Over 300,000 licensed Filipino nurses employed overseas – PNA

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button