No fines for parking around Abu Dhabi villas until 2am

There will be no fines for parking vehicles in the vicinity of villas in Abu Dhabi until 2am.

Authorities said extension of parking permit beyond the allowed time can be obtained by simply sending a text message.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the easing of parking measures in the Emirate under which visitors to residential villa areas, who park their vehicles in the vicinity will not be subject to fines until 2am.

If they wish to extend their visit and park their vehicles beyond this hour, they have to obtain a parking permit on a text message for each vehicle separately.

The ITC has already started implementing the new amendments concerning the issuing of parking permits in residential villas and if the visitors arrive before to 2am there is no need for the villa resident to seek any parking permit, as long as the vehicles are parked correctly.

If the visitor stays beyond 2am, the resident must send a text message, regarding each vehicle separately from any of the numbers registered in the ‘Mawaqif’ system to issue a daily visitor’s permit for the vehicle.