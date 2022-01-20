Latest News

No fines for parking around Abu Dhabi villas until 2am

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

There will be no fines for parking vehicles in the vicinity of villas in Abu Dhabi until 2am.

Authorities said extension of parking permit beyond the allowed time can be obtained by simply sending a text message.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the easing of parking measures in the Emirate under which visitors to residential villa areas, who park their vehicles in the vicinity will not be subject to fines until 2am.

If they wish to extend their visit and park their vehicles beyond this hour, they have to obtain a parking permit on a text message for each vehicle separately.

The ITC has already started implementing the new amendments concerning the issuing of parking permits in residential villas and if the visitors arrive before to 2am there is no need for the villa resident to seek any parking permit, as long as the vehicles are parked correctly.

If the visitor stays beyond 2am, the resident must send a text message, regarding each vehicle separately from any of the numbers registered in the ‘Mawaqif’ system to issue a daily visitor’s permit for the vehicle.

 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Permits now mandatory for vehicle rental activities in Dubai

7 mins ago

Dense fog in UAE disrupts viewing of Burj Khalifa-sized asteroid

14 mins ago

Major companies in UAE vow 30% leadership roles for women by 2025

15 mins ago

COVID pandemic not over yet, cautions WHO chief

30 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button