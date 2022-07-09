Abu Sayaff Group member wanted for kidnapping, arrested in NAIA

The Southern Police District (SPD) arrested an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member wanted for kidnapping upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City from Malaysia on Thursday, July 7.

PBGen Jimili Macaraeg, District Director of SPD, identified the suspect as Hajar Binadbul Mubin alyas “Abu Asrie” / “Mheiradz”/ “Muadz”/ “Muhadz,” 30 years old, and a resident of Bubuan Island, Basilan.

According to Macarage, Mubin travelled from Malaysia where he has been staying as a fugitive. He was arrested on Thursday evening after an intelligence driven operation of Station Intelligence Section, Pasay City police, PNP – Aviation Security Group and Bureau of Immigration (BI) Anti-Terrorism Group.

Mubina is wanted in Zamboanga City for violating R.A. 8369 or Kidnap for Ransom under Criminal Case No. 27263 – 27265, with no bail recommended.

Investigation of police reveals that Mubina is based in Basilan under the leadership of its slain leader Furuji Indama. He has also been involved in at least four military encounters but denies killing military officials, saying that they fire their guns in one direction without seeing their targets.

Mubina left the group in 2015 and went to Malaysia to evade arrest and criminal prosecution.

While in Sabah, he secured a fake ID card or permanent residence card and created a Facebook account under the name of “Mhieradz Zhiadqie IV” to get in touch with his former ASG comrades.

Mubina’s house in Kuala Lumpur was raided by the Royal Malaysian Police in August 2017 where he was arrested together with seven Filipino neighbors for terrorism-related offenses with no right to counsel.

Mubina claimed that the Malaysian police accused him of plotting an attack during the Southeast Asian Games and Merdeka Celebration in the Malaysian capital.

He was due for release on Aug. 30, 2021, but the Tapah Prison in Malaysia was placed under an enhanced movement control order due to the coronavirus pandemic which delayed his release.

Mubina is temporarily under the custody of the SPD’s District Special Operation Unit for proper disposition pending the issuance of the commitment order from the Zamboanga court.

“We continue to work with our counterparts to close the net around fugitives no matter where they are. This is an example of law enforcement working closely together to ensure justice will prevail and demonstrating there is nowhere safe to hide,” said PBGen Macaraeg, commending the members of the operating unit.