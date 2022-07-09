40M Filipinos qualified to get booster shots yet to take third jab – DOH

About 40 million fully vaccinated Filipinos have been encouraged by the Department of Health (DOH) to come out and get their booster shots as they have not been inoculated against COVID-19 so far.

In a televised public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said an estimated 40 million individuals are already eligible to get their booster shots but they have yet to take them while some 55 million Filipinos are eligible to receive their first booster shot.

Maria Rosario Vergeire said only 15.2 million Filipinos have received the first booster.

“Our eligible population for the first booster shot would be around 55 million individuals. Currently, 15.2 million Filipinos have already gotten their booster shots,” said Vergeire. “So, we are looking at around 40 million eligible Filipinos who are still yet to receive their booster shots,” she added.

Last Wednesday, July 6, the DOH reported that merely 15,176,466 booster shots, or 19.43 percent of the total eligible individuals in the country, have been administered with vaccines and the DOH personnel would go house-to-house to give senior citizens their shots. She said that they will take help from agencies such as the Department of Education and the Department of Labor and Employment as part of a whole of government approach.