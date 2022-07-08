Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines’ ‘Bibingka’ ranks among best cakes in the world – Taste Atlas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Pinoy Christmas staple, Bibingka, has been included in the top 15 best-rated cakes in the world in the Taste Atlas list.

The international food database released the Top 50 Best Cakes list of 2022 on Wednesday, July 6 and the famed kakanin landed in 13th place, with a rating of 4.43 stars out of five.

RELATED STORY: UAE top destination for Philippine food products

Taste Atlas said the cake made of rice flour and water — best enjoyed with cheese, grated coconut, and slices of salted duck egg toppings — landed in the top spot.

The “simple Filipino rice cake” typically consists of rice flour, water, eggs, coconut milk, butter, cheese, and shaved coconut, with the modern addition of red egg slivers, among other sweet and savory toppings.

READ ON: Philippines’ Mangrove Cafe wins ‘Casual Dining’ restaurant category of Expo Eats Awards

Bibingka is most associated with chilly Christmastime when it’s traditionally enjoyed after Mass.

It is normally prepared in clay pots lined with banana leaves that would impart a distinctive, smoky flavor to the dish.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

global media congress abu dhabi 2022

Global Media Congress 2022 attracts more than 150 international media companies and institutions

23 mins ago
household help maid asian

DMW lauds UK ruling barring diplomats who rely on immunity to exploit household help

2 hours ago
Yul Servo

Manila vice mayor Yul Servo open to return to showbiz

2 hours ago
Heaven Peralejo Ian Veneracion

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo does stunts for her upcoming movie

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button