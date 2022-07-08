Philippines’ ‘Bibingka’ ranks among best cakes in the world – Taste Atlas

The Pinoy Christmas staple, Bibingka, has been included in the top 15 best-rated cakes in the world in the Taste Atlas list.

The international food database released the Top 50 Best Cakes list of 2022 on Wednesday, July 6 and the famed kakanin landed in 13th place, with a rating of 4.43 stars out of five.

Taste Atlas said the cake made of rice flour and water — best enjoyed with cheese, grated coconut, and slices of salted duck egg toppings — landed in the top spot.

The “simple Filipino rice cake” typically consists of rice flour, water, eggs, coconut milk, butter, cheese, and shaved coconut, with the modern addition of red egg slivers, among other sweet and savory toppings.

Bibingka is most associated with chilly Christmastime when it’s traditionally enjoyed after Mass.

It is normally prepared in clay pots lined with banana leaves that would impart a distinctive, smoky flavor to the dish.