Philippines’ Mangrove Cafe wins ‘Casual Dining’ restaurant category of Expo Eats Awards

Happy to serve. Chef Andrew Paderes (2nd row, fourth from right) together with his team at the Mangrove Cafe - the Philippines Pavilion 'Bangkota' restaurant.

Mangrove Cafe, the restaurant of the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’, won the hearts of Expo visitors through a mix of delicious food coupled with the Filipino brand of hospitality as it won the ‘Casual Dining’ restaurant category at the Expo Eats Awards organized by TimeOut.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, head chef Andrew Paderes stated that he and his team are thrilled to have gained the confidence and trust of millions of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai by presenting the authentic taste of Filipino food.

“Let’s push pagkaing Pilipino, pagkaing Pinoy and I just wanted to tell you all that this achievement proves that Filipino food is globally acceptable, memorable, and enjoyable! Mabuhay po tayong mga Pilipino!” said Paderes.

Expo Eats Awards Mangrove Cafe Casual Dining Category 2

Apart from the Mangrove Cafe, Expo Eats Awards also recognized Adrift Burger Bar and Korean Restaurant as ‘highly commended’ under the same category.

Another Filipino restaurant, Dampa Seafood Grill, bagged Expo Eats Awards’ ‘Favourite Local Gem’. Mama’esh and Chicken Tikka Inn were also recognized under the same category as ‘highly commended’ restaurants.

