Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs up for grabs

The Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs are up for grabs and fans can bring a part of the world’s fair home with them after the TVG Warehouse began offering items on sale at a reduced cost of 25 to 75 percent.

TVG Global was the official retail store partner for Expo 2020 Dubai and all the Expo outlets were made by the event management firm, which also manufactured many of the official products and the TVG Warehouse has put out for sale all the merchandise from passports, pens, souvenir coins to more luxury items.

The Expo 2020 Dubai came to an end in March this year.

Sophie Xi, General Manager, TVG Global said the “ collectables, souvenirs, and exclusive products are on offer for less than 50 per cent of the actual price,” as per reports from Khaleej Times.

The warehouse stocks almost all official Expo 2020 products including pencils, books, bags, toys, learning materials, card games and the Expo 2020 passport. The other in-demand items are passports, expo-logo pins and limited edition coins and the Expo 2020 pins were among the highest selling products at the fair earlier.