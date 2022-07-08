Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi to mark Eid al Adha 2022 with spectacular fireworks, gaming festival, staycations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago

Abu Dhabi has an exciting line-up of festive experiences this Eid Al-Adha for the public as a series of fireworks, a gaming festival, and staycations will mark the event.

Fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al Adha at 9pm while Yas Bay will showcase fireworks on the first three days of Eid at 9pm daily with view available from the terraces of Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Mall.

RELATED STORY: Eid Al Adha 2022: Abu Dhabi announces free parking, schedules for public buses, other forms of transport

At the 11-day Yas Gaming Festival there will be latest video games and gaming tournament and people can enjoy PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox action.

The key cultural sites across Al Ain will also host community events at Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Palace Museum, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Al Ain Oasis. Also Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, in collaboration with the Creative Space Studio, will host an Eid Studio event for families and friends.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Zeinab Harake

Vlogger Zeinab Harake confirms she is still single

23 mins ago
iStock 476505663

Filipinos become more self-caring amidst pandemic: Report

27 mins ago
Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airport in GCC

Sharjah advises travelers to reach airport early due to Eid Al Adha rush

33 mins ago
Expo 2020 passport

Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs up for grabs

35 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button