Eid Al Adha 2022: Abu Dhabi announces free parking, schedules for public buses, other forms of transport

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced the timings of all its services during the holiday of Eid Al Adha.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge starting from Friday, until 7:59 am on Tuesday. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official Eid holiday. The Darb toll system will be free of charge during the holiday from Friday until Monday, and the normal toll system will be reactivated on Tuesday, during peak hours (from 07:00 am to 09:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm).

Authorities stated that all public bus services will operate according to their regular schedule during Eid. In addition, five additional regional bus services will operate during the evening peak hours between 4 pm till 12 am.

The ITC has coordinated with the operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services proportionally to the anticipated increase in the demand for the service.

The timings of public bus services may be checked at ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app.

The ITC called on motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It urged them to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm until 8am.

Customers’ Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holiday, starting from Friday, July 8, 2022, until the official duty is resumed on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services via its website: www.itc.gov.ae, as well as Darb and Darbi smart apps.

Customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.