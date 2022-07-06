Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Court gives life sentence to man for friend’s murder

A Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a man to life for the friend’s murder.

The Arab man killed his friend in a store in May last in Freej Al Murar area in Dubai after a verbal altercation with the victim who had accused him of theft.

The Dubai Court sentenced him to life in jail to be followed by deportation and payment of a temporary compensation of AED 51,000 to the victim’s heirs.

The store’s sales supervisor reported it to the police, who saw that the victim was lying on the store floor covered in blood. The victim, later on, succumbed to his injuries.

During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stabbed the victim.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

