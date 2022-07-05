Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE to review private firms’ job contracts in bid to end contractualization

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will review orders related to job contracts by private companies.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a television interview on Monday that the Labor Code of the Philippines recognizes contracting arrangements and are “ready to work with the legislators in crafting law to end contractualization.”

“We are ready to cooperate (with) both Houses of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, chairperson on (the) committee on labor and employment,” he said.

He said that there was a need for legislation to fulfil demands of the workers but that “will not harm the operation or continued viability of companies.”
Laguesma said DOLE is “for a bill that will provide employment.”

