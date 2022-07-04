Filipinos all smiles at Cebu Pacific’s fun-filled booth at 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, brought happiness and smiles to thousands of Filipino visitors at their booth during the recently held 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations.

Visitors were given a rare opportunity to win a round trip ticket back to the Philippines by simply scanning an exclusive QR code available on site, as part of the ‘Big Comebackasyon’ campaign. One lucky winner (NAME FROM EMIRATE), managed to bag the win by the end of the day.

The carrier also gave away tons of freebies and exciting prizes for all visitors to enjoy as well! Even guests from other nationalities joined in the fun to explore the adventures that await them in the Philippines when they fly with Cebu Pacific.

This comes at a time when Cebu Pacific has announced that it will increase its flights to Dubai to 10 times weekly, starting from July 3 onwards. The airline said it will operate the additional Manila – Dubai flight 5J 18 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on top of the daily 5J 14 flights.

“This is a chance for every Juan to experience a bit of what Dubai has to offer – from its megastructures, shopping, food, and cultural heritage,” Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

“With the easing of travel protocols in and out of the country, travelers also need not to worry about hassles when coming back to the Philippines,” he added.

Requirements for Dubai-bound passengers

Valid tourist visa

Passport with a validity of 6 months upon arrival

Applicable Philippine Travel Tax Certificate

Dubai-bound passengers also need:

Valid vaccination certificate(s) (in Arabic or in English) with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with QR code;

or valid negative COVID-19 test certificate (in Arabic or in English) issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service provider with a QR code;

or valid medical certificate (in Arabic or in English) issued by the relevant authorities that the passenger has recovered from COVID-19 within a period of one (1) month (the date of recovery and the date of arrival) provided with QR code System

Passengers are also encouraged to check with the authorities of their destination for the latest arrival protocols. Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.