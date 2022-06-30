It’s official: Eid Al Adha 2022 will fall on July 9

Eid Al Adha 2022 will fall on July 9 as Thursday, June 30, is the first day of the Islamic month of of Dhu Al-Hijjah, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has declared.

”Arafat Day falls on the 8th of July and Saturday, the 9th of July, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the Court as saying.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, during which the Haj pilgrimage is performed, and is followed by Eid Al Adha.

Haj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.