Long four-day weekend likely for UAE residents for upcoming Eid Al Adha 2022 holiday

A long weekend may be enjoyed by the UAE residents as likely dates of Eid Al Adha 2022 have been predicted. The likely dates are based on astronomical calculations.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha while as per the UAE’s official holidays calendar, Arafah Day, which is marked on the day before Eid Al Adha, will also be a day off.

UAE residents can enjoy a four-day holiday from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 which is likely from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11 – which will be applicable for the public and private sector employees in the UAE for Eid Al Adha 2022.

There will also be four more breaks after Eid Al Adha and the holiday on the occasion of the Islamic New Year and Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) birthday are likely to fall on Saturdays.

UAE residents will also get December 1-3 off to mark Martyrs’ and National Days and can enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4.