PNP to lockdown National Museum ahead of Marcos inauguration

The Philippine National Police will be placing the National Museum under lockdown in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said that they will placed the area under lockdown at around 10AM which is the expected arrival of Marcos.

RELATED STORY: Marcos inauguration will be simple, traditional – camp

The PNP urged the public to come to the venue early for security screening.

“Mag-iinitiate tayo ng lockdown mga around 10 a.m. bago ‘yung inaasahang pagdating ni President-elect Marcos,” Fajardo told ABS-CBN News.

“Kaya doon sa mga kababayan natin na nagnanais na personal mapanuod ‘yung inauguration, in-eencourage natin na dumating nang maaga dahil may security screening doon,” the official added.

READ ON: Manila declares June 30 as special non-working holiday due to Marcos inauguration

Backpacks, color water containers, pointed objects, alcoholic drinks and cigarettes, chemicals, fireworks and pyrotechnics, lighter, match and other combustible items, and drones are prohibited.

Security points will be set up in the area.

