Marcos inauguration will be simple, traditional – camp

The camp of President-elect Bongbong Marcos says that his inauguration as the 17th president of the republic at the National Museum will be simple and traditional.

“The program we have prepared is very solemn and simple. It would be very traditional dahil sabi nga ni BBM sa vlog niya, ‘hindi kami lilihis pa sa tradisyon,” Franz Imperial, one of the preparation committee heads, said in a press statement.

Toni Gonzaga will be singing the Philippine National Anthem while Cris Villongco will perform the inauguration song “Pilipinas Kong Mahal,” together with the Young Voices of the Philippines Choir.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will administer the oath and the high court spokesperson confirmed that Gesmundo accepted the offer.

Imperial said that Marcos will not be requiring a teleprompter but he has yet to disclose the content of inaugural speech.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the event will last for more or less than two hours.

“More or less siguro, baka two hours lang itong event na ‘to. At ito ay magsisimula around 10:50 in the morning and we expect na ang kanyang oath-taking exactly 12 noon. And then, after the speech ay tapos na ang ating event o ceremony,” Ano said.

There will be a 30-minute military parade according to Imperial.

“We have a total of 2,213 troops na mag-participate in a military parade,” Joint Task Force National Capital Region commander Brigadier General Marceliano Teofilo said.

Over 1,200 VIPS are expected to attend the event according to the Metro Manila Police.

Año said VIPs will have to proceed first to the Philippine International Convention Center for screening. Buses will then ferry them to the National Museum.