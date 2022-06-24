Manila declares June 30 as special non-working holiday due to Marcos inauguration

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has declared June 30 as a special non-working holiday to pave the way for the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos at the National Museum.

Moreno signed Executive Order (EO) No. 53 or an order declaring June 30, 2022 as a special non-working holiday throughout the City of Manila.

“To ensure the safety, security, and protection of participants to this momentous event,” the order stated.

The LGU also announced that it will be closing several thoroughfares surrounding the area so motorists can expect heavy traffic in the area.

“It is but fitting that all citizens of the country, in general, and residents of the City of Manila, in particular, be given opportunity to witness and welcome this significnt event in the life of the nation,” the order stated.