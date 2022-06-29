Marcos camp vindicated over SC ruling dismissing disqualification cases

The camp of President-elect Bongbong Marcos feels vindicated over the dismissal of the disqualification cases hurdled against him before the Supreme Court.

The high court voted 13-0 with 2 abstentions, to dismiss the cancellation and disqualification cases filed against the late dictator’s son.

Lawyer Estelito Mendoza said they were expecting a unanimous decision.

“We did in fact foresee it because the petitions were without merit. Now that belief has been vindicated by the 13-0 vote,” Mendoza told ABS-CBN News.

“We explained that there was no false statement in the certificate of candidacy and the Comelec, first in division and then en banc, sustained that position,” he added.

The petitions were filed by civic society groups stemming from Marcos’ failure to file his income tax return when he was still Ilocos Norte Governor.

“There must be an explicit statement from the decision of the court that the taxpayer is perpetually disqualified,” Mendoza said.

“I think the Supreme Court takes that into consideration when it resolves cases as quickly and as speedily as it did in this case. The grounds of the decision are altogether clean and unquestionable,” he added.