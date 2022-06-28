Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Supreme Court junks pending Marcos disqualification cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Supreme Court has removed all legal barriers for President-elect Bongbong Marcos to take office after it junked all the petitions seeking to disqualify him.

Sources tell the media that the high court has voted 13-0 to allow Marcos to sit as the next president of the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos tells Supreme Court: Protect my election results

The ruling was written by SC Justice Rodil Zalameda while Justices Henry Inting and Antonio Kho inhibited from the case. Kho was among the Comelec Commissioners who also tackled on the petitions while Inting is related to Comelec OIC Socorro Inting.

The petitions asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the canvassing of votes for Marcos. They also want Marcos to be disqualified for his failure to file his income taxes when he was still an Ilocos Norte official.

The Marcos camp sought the dismissal of the petitions.

READ ON: Manila declares June 30 as special non-working holiday due to Marcos inauguration

“To allow the defeated and rejected candidate to take over is to disenfranchise the citizens representing 58.77% of the votes cast, without fault on their part,” the Marcos legal counsel said.

“If all of these do not yet suffice, BBM’s vote of 31,629,783, is more than twice as many as the vote of Leni Robredo with 15,035,773 votes, the voice of the Filipino electorate is true and clear that they do not only find grounds to disqualify BBM, but they want him to be the President of the Republic of the Philippines,” lawyer Estelito Mendoza said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Golden Mask Golden Cup Louvre Abu Dhabi PH Embassy 2

Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes 10th century gold artifacts from the Philippines – Amb. Quintana

1 hour ago
bongbong marcos flag ph

Marcos inauguration will be simple, traditional – camp

2 hours ago
POLO OWWA Abu Dhabi in Al Ain June 2022 4

POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi serves over 400 OFWs in Al Ain during special satellite weekend service

2 hours ago
Susan Toots Ople

Incoming Migrant Workers chief Ople wants faster deployment of OFWs

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button