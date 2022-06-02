Bongbong Marcos tells Supreme Court: Protect my election results

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has moved to dismiss the petition seeking to cancel his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Marcos camp said that the high court no longer had jurisdiction over his case after his proclamation and that it must protect his massive electoral victory.

“Any issue as to the qualifications of respondent Marcos Jr. falls within the sole and executive jurisdiction of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal as provided in the Constitution,” Marcos’ lawyer Estelito Mendoza.

A pending petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to cancel Marcos’ candidacy due to his past tax conviction.

“To allow the defeated and rejected candidate to take over is to disenfranchise the citizens representing 58.77 percent of the votes cast, without fault on their part,” the lawyers said.

“If all of these do not yet suffice, BBM’s vote of 31,629,783, is more than twice as many as the vote of Leni Robredo with 15,035,773 votes, the voice of the Filipino electorate is true and clear that they do not only find grounds to disqualify BBM, but they want him to be the President of the Republic of the Philippines,” the Marcos camp said.