Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina girl with ‘pyrokinesis’ tops YouTube channel’s ’20 Kids With Real Superpowers’ list

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A Filipino girl has topped the YouTube channel’s ’20 Kids With Real Superpowers’ list.

The girl topped the “20 Kids With Real Superpower You Won’t Believe” list of YouTube channel Ultimate Fact with Emma Tablate from Iloilo City getting adjudged as top kid real “superhero” and dubbed as the “fire starter.”

“She could set up fire by the power of her mind,” Ultimate Fact described Emma.

There were reports back that the three-year-old Emma was capable of making fire by merely saying the word “sunog,” which is the Filipino word for fire.

The others in the list were: United Kingdom’s Aurelien Hayman whose super memory enabled him to even write what he ate, India’s Deepak Jangra, a then 11-year-old who could pass 11,000 volts of electricity pass through his body, USA’s Young Titus, who never missed a basketball shot; and China’s The Night Eye, a blue-eyed boy who has perfect vision at night.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

John Laylo

Remains of Filipino lawyer shot dead in US arrives in Philippines

7 hours ago
Kylie Verzosa 1

LOOK: Paris Hilton praises Kylie Verzosa’s fashion sense

8 hours ago
UAE landscape

UAE among best-prepared nations to handle future risks: UN report

8 hours ago
bongbong marcos cebu 2

PNP to lockdown National Museum ahead of Marcos inauguration

12 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button