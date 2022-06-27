Biden designates delegation team to attend Bongbong Marcos inauguration

United States President Joe Biden has designated U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to lead the Washington delegation to the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos on June 30.

Biden named a seven-member delegation in a statement released by the White House on Sunday.

US Embassy in Manila Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava and Filipino-American Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia, chairman of the US House Committee on Education and Labor, will also join the delegation.

Filipino-American Nani Coloretti, who also serves as deputy director at the Office of Management and Budget.

“Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff retired Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, Jr., Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Security Director for East Asia and Oceania Edgard Kagan as well as US Director of the Asian Development Bank Chantale Wong will also attend the Marcos’ inauguration,” the White House said in a statement.

Marcos personally invited Biden to attend his inauguration on Thursday which will take place at the National Museum in Manila.