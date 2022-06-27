Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Biden designates delegation team to attend Bongbong Marcos inauguration

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

United States President Joe Biden has designated U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to lead the Washington delegation to the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos on June 30.

Biden named a seven-member delegation in a statement released by the White House on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: Manila declares June 30 as special non-working holiday due to Marcos inauguration

US Embassy in Manila Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava and Filipino-American Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia, chairman of the US House Committee on Education and Labor, will also join the delegation.

Filipino-American Nani Coloretti, who also serves as deputy director at the Office of Management and Budget.

READ ON: Incoming BIR chief to comply on court ruling on Marcos’ estate taxes

“Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff retired Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, Jr., Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Security Director for East Asia and Oceania Edgard Kagan as well as US Director of the Asian Development Bank Chantale Wong will also attend the Marcos’ inauguration,” the White House said in a statement.

Marcos personally invited Biden to attend his inauguration on Thursday which will take place at the National Museum in Manila.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Kendra Kramer

LOOK: Kendra Kramer dazzles in a photo shoot as she turns 13

1 min ago
Barbie Imperial

Barbie Imperial admits to keeping Diego’s gifts, letters even after breakup

10 mins ago
Bong

Bong Go assures support for govt programs that ensure ‘comfortable life’ for Filipinos

23 mins ago
Duterte PCOO Oct 2021 2

Duterte expresses gratitude to Filipinos for their support

27 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button